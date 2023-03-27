◽️ Colonel Douglas MacGregor.

◽️ Putin Commentary.

◽️ China's Peace Plan for Ukraine,

◽️ Church persecution in Kiev.

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' artillery and Army Aviation has hit enemy manpower and armor close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Dvurechnaya, Stepovaya Novoselovka, Tabayevka, and Sinkonka (Kharkov region).

◽️ Up to 70 Ukrainian troops, one armored fighting vehicle, and four pick-up trucks were destroyed. Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 127th Territorial Defense Brigade was neutralized close to Lukyantsy (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Serebryanka and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ More than 90 Ukrainian servicemen, four armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers have been destroyed during the day in this direction.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the units of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery annihilated over 200 Ukrainian troops, nine armored fighting vehicles, two pick-up trucks, one Grad MLRS vehicle, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-30 howitzers, one Polish-made Krav self-propelled artillery system, and two U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 radar systems in the past 24 hours.

◽️ An ammunition depot of the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar, Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ The total losses of the enemy in these directions amounted to 60 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers.

💥 In Kherson direction, the fire damage has neutralized over 20 Ukrainian troops, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian groups of forces have neutralized 84 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 128 areas during the day.

💥 Fighter aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Mi-8 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Dmitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense forces have intercepted seven HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry