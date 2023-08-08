Create New Account
Abortion, Value, & the Sanctity of Life - Ryan Bomberger - Freedom Alive® Ep63
Liberty Counsel
Despite the Supreme Court’s decision, radical abortion proponents continue to fight for the right to kill unborn children. Many use the reason of rape to argue that abortion should remain accessible. Today’s guest, Ryan Bomberger, is a living testimony that it’s not an excuse. In fact, Ryan is with us today because he was rescued from the violence of abortion by his birth mom’s courageous decision.-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

