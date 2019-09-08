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Gaza Bombed Again, Guaido To Be Charged With Treason & Trump's Secret Pledge To Allow Israeli Nukes
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390 views • September 08, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Taliban Launches Massive Offensive in West Afghanistan
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/06/taliban-launches-massive-offensive-in-west-afghanistan/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1170387130842939393
Huge US Military Convoy Arrives at Western Iraq Base
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/06/huge-us-military-convoy-arrives-at-western-iraq-base/
Armed Drone Attacks Israeli Military Vehicle Near Gaza
https://southfront.org/armed-drone-attacks-israeli-military-vehicle-near-gaza/
Israeli jets strike Hamas in Gaza after armed drone attack
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-jets-strike-hamas-targets-in-gaza-strip-in-response-to-drone-attack/
Trump signed secret pledge to safeguard Israeli nukes — report
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-signed-secret-pledge-to-safeguard-israeli-nukes-report/
Iran seizes tugboat, crew in Strait of Hormuz
https://www.asiatimes.com/2019/09/article/iran-seizes-tugboat-crew-in-strait-of-hormuz/
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/07/605574/enrichment-uranium-IAEA-Florence-Parly-Mark-Esper-Britain
https://twitter.com/AmbJohnBolton/status/1170122034577321984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1170122034577321984&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fnews%2F2019-09-07%2Fbolton-lashes-out-iranian-tanker-photographed-syrian-port-tartus
https://twitter.com/KevorkAlmassian/status/1170267829641404416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1170267829641404416&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fnews%2F2019-09-07%2Fbolton-lashes-out-iranian-tanker-photographed-syrian-port-tartus
US Waives Human Rights Conditions To Release $1.3BN In Military Aid To Sisi's Egypt
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-09-06/us-waives-human-rights-conditions-release-13bn-military-aid-sisis-egypt
https://www.amcham.org.eg/information-resources/trade-resources/egypt-us-relations/us-foreign-assistance-to-egypt
https://twitter.com/dancohen3000/status/1170018131491917825?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1170018131491917825&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fnews%2F2019-09-06%2Fus-waives-human-rights-conditions-release-13bn-military-aid-sisis-egypt
Venezuela's prosecutors to charge Juan Guaido with 'high treason'
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/07/605525/Venezuela-politics-treason-Esequibo-Juan-Guaido
Wrong desert raid? US jet ‘accidentally’ bombs Arizona with WHITE PHOSPHORUS
https://www.rt.com/usa/468136-military-plane-bombs-arizona-oops/
Hamas hails decision of EU court to remove it from world blacklist
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190907-hamas-hails-decision-of-eu-court-to-remove-it-from-world-blacklist/
How the CIA, Mossad and “the Epstein Network” are Exploiting Mass Shootings to Create an Orwellian Nightmare
https://www.mintpressnews.com/cia-israel-mossad-jeffrey-epstein-orwellian-nightmare/261692/
Biden Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYLNCcLfIkM
#Israel #Venezuela #Egypt #Iran
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
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Subscribe on iTunes:
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Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamericanvagabond
* * *
Taliban Launches Massive Offensive in West Afghanistan
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/06/taliban-launches-massive-offensive-in-west-afghanistan/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1170387130842939393
Huge US Military Convoy Arrives at Western Iraq Base
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/06/huge-us-military-convoy-arrives-at-western-iraq-base/
Armed Drone Attacks Israeli Military Vehicle Near Gaza
https://southfront.org/armed-drone-attacks-israeli-military-vehicle-near-gaza/
Israeli jets strike Hamas in Gaza after armed drone attack
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-jets-strike-hamas-targets-in-gaza-strip-in-response-to-drone-attack/
Trump signed secret pledge to safeguard Israeli nukes — report
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-signed-secret-pledge-to-safeguard-israeli-nukes-report/
Iran seizes tugboat, crew in Strait of Hormuz
https://www.asiatimes.com/2019/09/article/iran-seizes-tugboat-crew-in-strait-of-hormuz/
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/07/605574/enrichment-uranium-IAEA-Florence-Parly-Mark-Esper-Britain
https://twitter.com/AmbJohnBolton/status/1170122034577321984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1170122034577321984&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fnews%2F2019-09-07%2Fbolton-lashes-out-iranian-tanker-photographed-syrian-port-tartus
https://twitter.com/KevorkAlmassian/status/1170267829641404416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1170267829641404416&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fnews%2F2019-09-07%2Fbolton-lashes-out-iranian-tanker-photographed-syrian-port-tartus
US Waives Human Rights Conditions To Release $1.3BN In Military Aid To Sisi's Egypt
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-09-06/us-waives-human-rights-conditions-release-13bn-military-aid-sisis-egypt
https://www.amcham.org.eg/information-resources/trade-resources/egypt-us-relations/us-foreign-assistance-to-egypt
https://twitter.com/dancohen3000/status/1170018131491917825?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1170018131491917825&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fnews%2F2019-09-06%2Fus-waives-human-rights-conditions-release-13bn-military-aid-sisis-egypt
Venezuela's prosecutors to charge Juan Guaido with 'high treason'
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/09/07/605525/Venezuela-politics-treason-Esequibo-Juan-Guaido
Wrong desert raid? US jet ‘accidentally’ bombs Arizona with WHITE PHOSPHORUS
https://www.rt.com/usa/468136-military-plane-bombs-arizona-oops/
Hamas hails decision of EU court to remove it from world blacklist
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190907-hamas-hails-decision-of-eu-court-to-remove-it-from-world-blacklist/
How the CIA, Mossad and “the Epstein Network” are Exploiting Mass Shootings to Create an Orwellian Nightmare
https://www.mintpressnews.com/cia-israel-mossad-jeffrey-epstein-orwellian-nightmare/261692/
Biden Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYLNCcLfIkM
#Israel #Venezuela #Egypt #Iran
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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