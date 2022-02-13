© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On Preferring Scarcity To Surplus - Proverbs 13:23 (NIV)
23 An unplowed field produces food for the poor,
but injustice sweeps it away.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The decision to forgo an opportunity for surplus
is reached to bring a higher price through scarcity.
Scarcity undermines the poor.
https://pc1.tiny.us/48829h82
#unplowed #field #produces #food #poor #injustice #sweeps #away