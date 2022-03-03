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You need to know who is nearby "Ground floors" TEASER
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35 views • March 03, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3taGxTtG-Og
Ready teasers for the first and second issues of "First Floors"
1) Pilot release. You need to know who's around. Let's talk about your business. Who has a business on the first floor, you are welcome to us.
2) Let's go see what kind of "DaVinci Clinic" is on the first floor. Dentistry. 1:40
3) Fear of a black realtor. We go to the real estate agency "Address". 2:26
Reporter, TV presenter Andrey Ivanov.
If you are interested in this project, please contact the head, founder of the video studio https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/ to participate and support in our project.
A unique author's business support project in Russia from a professional video studio.
Everyone who has a business on the ground floor can take part in the game project "First Floors"
Business support from professional video studio CMCproduction & SmartREC
"First floors" - fun, beautiful, informative, interesting, creative.
We talk about what can be found on the first floors of microdistricts. We go to different establishments and shops, test, try - we tell. We are discussing.
The First Floors project is a kind of know-how in the production of media content. Modern realities are such that the dominance of all kinds of videos for any request reigns on the Internet. And the viewer is very selective in their viewing. Especially if there is advertising, without which - it happened - nowhere in production. But how then to make a product that would "go with a bang"? There is only one answer: calculate the interests of the consumer point by point and cross them together. That is, to answer the viewer's question "why should I watch this?". So. Why do they usually watch?
- because it's funny and fun;
- because in general meaningful and unobtrusive;
- because "about us" and "for us". That is, about what we encounter every day and the topic is close;
"First floors" - a cocktail of all of the above. The format is new and promising. After all, people live in a certain environment in which every day they pass by various establishments and often have no idea that it can be useful for them, they are very welcome there and they themselves really need to go there. Thus, the project - with jokes - jokes - is at the same time:
- entertaining, which is provided by the appropriate presentation;
- advertising, one way or another telling about the services;
- useful, playing the role of a "guide" through the territory where the audience lives. Aimed at an absolutely target audience. And this “targeting” approach works great, for example, on thematic youtube channels or satellite TV channels.
To take the best experience, add your spices and make something new, interesting and useful for everyone - these are the immodest tasks, to the solution of which together we modestly invite you. "Let's not wait for mercy from nature" (c)
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Ready teasers for the first and second issues of "First Floors"
1) Pilot release. You need to know who's around. Let's talk about your business. Who has a business on the first floor, you are welcome to us.
2) Let's go see what kind of "DaVinci Clinic" is on the first floor. Dentistry. 1:40
3) Fear of a black realtor. We go to the real estate agency "Address". 2:26
Reporter, TV presenter Andrey Ivanov.
If you are interested in this project, please contact the head, founder of the video studio https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/ to participate and support in our project.
A unique author's business support project in Russia from a professional video studio.
Everyone who has a business on the ground floor can take part in the game project "First Floors"
Business support from professional video studio CMCproduction & SmartREC
"First floors" - fun, beautiful, informative, interesting, creative.
We talk about what can be found on the first floors of microdistricts. We go to different establishments and shops, test, try - we tell. We are discussing.
The First Floors project is a kind of know-how in the production of media content. Modern realities are such that the dominance of all kinds of videos for any request reigns on the Internet. And the viewer is very selective in their viewing. Especially if there is advertising, without which - it happened - nowhere in production. But how then to make a product that would "go with a bang"? There is only one answer: calculate the interests of the consumer point by point and cross them together. That is, to answer the viewer's question "why should I watch this?". So. Why do they usually watch?
- because it's funny and fun;
- because in general meaningful and unobtrusive;
- because "about us" and "for us". That is, about what we encounter every day and the topic is close;
"First floors" - a cocktail of all of the above. The format is new and promising. After all, people live in a certain environment in which every day they pass by various establishments and often have no idea that it can be useful for them, they are very welcome there and they themselves really need to go there. Thus, the project - with jokes - jokes - is at the same time:
- entertaining, which is provided by the appropriate presentation;
- advertising, one way or another telling about the services;
- useful, playing the role of a "guide" through the territory where the audience lives. Aimed at an absolutely target audience. And this “targeting” approach works great, for example, on thematic youtube channels or satellite TV channels.
To take the best experience, add your spices and make something new, interesting and useful for everyone - these are the immodest tasks, to the solution of which together we modestly invite you. "Let's not wait for mercy from nature" (c)
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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