Character - Key to Power | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

You're invited to discover how true ministry is born in a long season of prayer and time with God, not in flashy gifts. You’ll learn how temptation comes after fasting, but grace appears when you sit in His presence, and how a pure character and humble teamwork shape lasting fruit (Mt 4:2-4; James 4:6). From Moses at 80 to Joseph in prison, see how God’s character flowing through you, not the gift, makes the difference.
Character - Key to Power
Prophetic Time | 1 September 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)
Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)
Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)
Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)
Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)
