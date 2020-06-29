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EP-2 Truth & Integrity - News From the Bunker
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27 views • June 29, 2020
Today's episode delves into the hot news topics of the day. How relevant is Anthony Fauci now that he has admitted to lying to the American people about wearing masks? Nancy Pelosi's continued attack against our veterans by her insensitive act of presenting a folded American flag to George Floyd's brother. The psychological affects of mandatory mask wearing is really akin to prisoner of war style brainwashing.
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
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