Funeral Director John O'Looney Vax Deaths Updt.w/Atty.Reiner Fuellmich. Many funeral workers terrified

Funeral Director John O'Looney (from the U.K). is back with Attorney Reiner Fuellmich to give an update on the deaths from the vaccinations. He confirms that the cause of death he is seeing now is not consistant with covid, but is entirely different. Attorney Reiner Fuellmich has interviewed well over 100 experts from around the world regarding the covid-19 corruption, lies, deceit, by a "cabal" of medical, financial, and political group of people. This gathering of data Reiner Fuellmich is to get cases before courts in various countries, and hopefully before an International Tribunal such as how the Neuremberg trials were done with the Nazi's after World War 2. Thus these cases are called Neuremberg 2.0