The Plan to Demolish Human Nature

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New narratives about how human beings should live are constantly being pushed on us. Governments, corporate think tanks, and Utopian social engineers are trying to re-define what it means to be a human being on this earth. Let’s take stock of what we know for sure about human nature and then work from the ground up to analyze what’s happening in society today.
Mirrored - Busting the Box