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Walter Veith - The Three Angels' Messages - Part 2
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92 views • November 04, 2021
gain Prof. Veith returns mentally to Patmos. To the vision of John.
Well-known names of biblical writers and their mighty stories are outlined and brought into a present-day understanding.
It is about beasts, kingdoms and their downfall.
It is about the history of the world empires and their prophetic meaning up to our time.
Prof. Walter Veith looks again at the so important and fundamental topic of justice and explains with additional aspects the necessity of accepting Christ's merits.
Listen to Walter Veith's explanations of an exciting, biblical journey through the church system of the past 1500 years and the tragic story of a coming together of religious systems with a fatal consequence.
And it really is all about one word!
It is essential to understand the basis of the unfathomable plan of redemption - no; not by human agency, not by edicts and convoluted doctrine, but by ... alone.
What has God really done for me?
Is there really a way out of the cycle of decline?
Episode 2 is about the core of righteousness.
Music by Audionetwork and Epidemic Sound
Additional Footage by Videoblocks
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
Well-known names of biblical writers and their mighty stories are outlined and brought into a present-day understanding.
It is about beasts, kingdoms and their downfall.
It is about the history of the world empires and their prophetic meaning up to our time.
Prof. Walter Veith looks again at the so important and fundamental topic of justice and explains with additional aspects the necessity of accepting Christ's merits.
Listen to Walter Veith's explanations of an exciting, biblical journey through the church system of the past 1500 years and the tragic story of a coming together of religious systems with a fatal consequence.
And it really is all about one word!
It is essential to understand the basis of the unfathomable plan of redemption - no; not by human agency, not by edicts and convoluted doctrine, but by ... alone.
What has God really done for me?
Is there really a way out of the cycle of decline?
Episode 2 is about the core of righteousness.
Music by Audionetwork and Epidemic Sound
Additional Footage by Videoblocks
Donation Options
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ad_africa
Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
Keywords
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