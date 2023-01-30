https://gettr.com/post/p26r9kp5639
01/27/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 69: Sister Pili and her husband Paul explain the evil of the CCP to a passer-by and reveal that Luc sold out to the CCP for money.
01/27/2023 对邪恶说不 第69天：霹雳姐姐和老公Paul向路人解释中共的邪恶，并揭露卢克为了金钱把自己出卖给中共这个魔鬼。
