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Nanoparticles in vaccines, do not get that jab!
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207 views • November 22, 2020
In this video I go over an article published in 2009 from Preventdisease.com entitled "Are populations being primed for nano-microchips inside vaccines?" I also cover a study released in 2017 in which Italian scientists analyzed most vaccines on the market from multiple different producers using an Environmental Scanning Electron Microscope equipped with an X-ray microprobe to detect inorganic nanomaterials inside vaccines. Their results where that EVERY specimen had these nanoparticles in them. These are not included on the ingredient list.
Sources
https://preventdisease.com/new....s/09/100509_injectab
https://www.lewrockwell.com/20....20/09/joseph-mercola
https://www.blacklistednews.co....m/article/78586/gove
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/IJVV-04-00072.pdf
Sources
https://preventdisease.com/new....s/09/100509_injectab
https://www.lewrockwell.com/20....20/09/joseph-mercola
https://www.blacklistednews.co....m/article/78586/gove
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/IJVV-04-00072.pdf
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