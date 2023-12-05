Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TV star suffers 6x VAXX poison induced HEART ATTACKS dies 4x
channel image
The Prisoner
8876 Subscribers
Shop now
704 views
Published Yesterday

"Putting my money where my mouth is… I received my J&J shot March 31. Just had my Pfizer booster and my flu shot. I urge you to READ the research and get it done. Contrary to world opinion, we Americans do care about other people. thank you @walgreens (I didn’t feel a thing… #spnfamily"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CVWI-WnPRIr/

###

"After testing 19 times this month alone, grateful to be getting my J&J. One and done! Grateful to @warnerbrostv and @warnerbrosentertainment for the amazing efforts to keep us all tested and safe until we could get our shots. #spnfamily DO IT!"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CNF-yX6pkup/

###

"You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker. If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s - I wouldn’t be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow! #spnfamily"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C0XZqCtSYeO/

###

https://t.me/covidbc/15512

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
supernaturalpfizersheppard

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket