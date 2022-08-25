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ALEX JONES / INFOWARS 1998 " AMERICA: DESTROYED BY DESIGN "
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
MIGRATORY ANIMAL
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88 views • August 25, 2022

"America: Destroyed by Design"

     Original Release: 1998

     Duration: 1:59:10

The sacrifice of national sovereignty to global government and the UN.

Alex refuses to thumb scan for a drivers license and is arrested.

Plus the Oklahoma City bombing, where does the evidence lead us ?

Enjoy More Old Alex Jones Videos to upload soon

www.ase-safety.com

To prepare yourself for the upcoming world calamity.

Remember this Medical fact 3 Minutes No Air and We as Humans Will Die !

FAIR USE:

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.


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alex jonesinfowarsamericaclintonunited nationsbombingarrestedoklahoma1998
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy