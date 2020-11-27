© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mostly Peaceful Riots for 100 Straight Days- Violent Peace
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • November 27, 2020
How long would you give your group that you are protesting with to abandon violence, looting, desrtruction and become peaceful?
CNN and the main stream media try to white wash Antifa and BLM violence as "mostly peaceful" -- Throwing out the number 93%, while we watch our cities burn, our stores looted, and our citizens and patriotic Americans injured.
We have become absolutely psychotic as a society, and the failure of intentionally NOT calling this out is positively criminal.
From Portland Oregon to Kenosha Wisconsin, to every large city in our nation, people must be held accountable, and stop being excused for their horrific actions.
#antifa #riots #mostlypeaceful
http://.www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
CNN and the main stream media try to white wash Antifa and BLM violence as "mostly peaceful" -- Throwing out the number 93%, while we watch our cities burn, our stores looted, and our citizens and patriotic Americans injured.
We have become absolutely psychotic as a society, and the failure of intentionally NOT calling this out is positively criminal.
From Portland Oregon to Kenosha Wisconsin, to every large city in our nation, people must be held accountable, and stop being excused for their horrific actions.
#antifa #riots #mostlypeaceful
http://.www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.