Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
To Serve Man UFOs
29 views
channel image
Saved and Loved
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

UFOs everywhere. Aliens are coming! Aliens are coming to serve, man. Thank goodness Joe Biden saved us. Everything is scripted to confuse humanity to no end. Pray to God to protect us from the horrors coming to America.'

Youtube at https://youtu.be/MtsxkSg4j3M

Please subscribe and donate at www.savedandloved.com


Keywords
russiachinaterroristinvasionpipelinewww 3spy balloons

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket