To Serve Man UFOs

UFOs everywhere. Aliens are coming! Aliens are coming to serve, man. Thank goodness Joe Biden saved us. Everything is scripted to confuse humanity to no end. Pray to God to protect us from the horrors coming to America.'
Youtube at https://youtu.be/MtsxkSg4j3M
Please subscribe and donate at www.savedandloved.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.