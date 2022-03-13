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Carefully Discipline Your Children - Proverbs 13:24 (NIV)
24 Whoever spares the rod hates their children,
but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Properly discipline your children or they will remain immature.
Note the word "properly" before reacting with the usual bromides.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yc624r7d
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