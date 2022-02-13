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A tree... what is it good for? MSM-lies, longer than Pinocchio's nose
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41 views • February 13, 2022
Prophetic Word, received February 11th 2022 around 7:40pm during Shabat worship
Not so easy to get a short title as it contains several subjects.
What a tree is good for, if it is corrupted?
To build a nose like Pinocchio's or just to burn and produce smoke?
Lift up your hands in prayer until everything is done.
Scripture:
Genesis 1:11-12
Genesis 2:22-23
Genesis 2:9,17
Genesis 7:16
Exodus 19:5/ Psalm 24:1
Haggai 2:8
Revelation 20:1-3
Revelation 2:27/ 12:5/ 19:15
Revelation 22:2
Exodus 17:8-16
Matthew 14:22-33
Matthew 25:1-12
Psalm 104:16-17/ Matthew 13:32/ Mark 4:32
Matthew 3:10/ Luke 3:9
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-11-a-tree-what-is-it-good-for/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Not so easy to get a short title as it contains several subjects.
What a tree is good for, if it is corrupted?
To build a nose like Pinocchio's or just to burn and produce smoke?
Lift up your hands in prayer until everything is done.
Scripture:
Genesis 1:11-12
Genesis 2:22-23
Genesis 2:9,17
Genesis 7:16
Exodus 19:5/ Psalm 24:1
Haggai 2:8
Revelation 20:1-3
Revelation 2:27/ 12:5/ 19:15
Revelation 22:2
Exodus 17:8-16
Matthew 14:22-33
Matthew 25:1-12
Psalm 104:16-17/ Matthew 13:32/ Mark 4:32
Matthew 3:10/ Luke 3:9
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-11-a-tree-what-is-it-good-for/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Keywords
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