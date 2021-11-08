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The Woke Bolshevik Revolution - ROBERT SEPEHR
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55 views • November 08, 2021
President Vladimir Putin says that woke ideology is destroying western civilization, condemning far-left progressivism and compared it to Russia’s darkest days during the 1917 communist revolution, in which the Soviets seized the means of production and overthrew the government.
Cultural Marxism and the Decline of the West
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10ccBnwxyDA
Robert Sepehr is an Anthropologist
https://linktr.ee/RobertSepehr
Robert Sepehr Books:
http://amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00XTAB1YC/
Thank you for supporting Atlantean Gardens!
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
CategoryCensorship
TagsWoke Bolshevik Revolution ROBERT SEPEHR
Cultural Marxism and the Decline of the West
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10ccBnwxyDA
Robert Sepehr is an Anthropologist
https://linktr.ee/RobertSepehr
Robert Sepehr Books:
http://amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00XTAB1YC/
Thank you for supporting Atlantean Gardens!
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
CategoryCensorship
TagsWoke Bolshevik Revolution ROBERT SEPEHR
Keywords
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