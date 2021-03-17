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Covid-19 Vaccines Turn Humans Into Virus Making Factories Warns Top Scientist
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3772 views • March 17, 2021
Mar 16, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
A top vaccine scientist named Geert Vanden Bossche, who has worked with numerous vaccine corporations and organizations including GAVI, is sounding the alarm over the mass vaccination of populations around the world with covid-19 vaccines, Mike Adams joins The Alex Jones Show to discuss.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60512bbbc89afc4806437e5a
The Alex Jones Show
A top vaccine scientist named Geert Vanden Bossche, who has worked with numerous vaccine corporations and organizations including GAVI, is sounding the alarm over the mass vaccination of populations around the world with covid-19 vaccines, Mike Adams joins The Alex Jones Show to discuss.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60512bbbc89afc4806437e5a
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