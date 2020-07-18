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John 19:16b-30 Interactive - Our 1st on the thematic structure of John 19:16b-20:31
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13 views • July 18, 2020
You can find the interactive presentation here:
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
John 19:16b-20:31 - Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection
This builds off the following 2 videos:
John 18:10-19:16a https://youtu.be/qfJj7s1tXrw
Jan 13, 2020 - "John: Interactive & Pranked? 2020 not 2012? Hawking and the Mayan "miscalculation"
John 18:10-19:16a https://youtu.be/dyh3bgccYCo
Jan 20, 2020 - "Whose Kingdom is NOT of this world? And a sign of (reset) RESTORATION 1"
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
* Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
John 19:16b-20:31 - Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection
This builds off the following 2 videos:
John 18:10-19:16a https://youtu.be/qfJj7s1tXrw
Jan 13, 2020 - "John: Interactive & Pranked? 2020 not 2012? Hawking and the Mayan "miscalculation"
John 18:10-19:16a https://youtu.be/dyh3bgccYCo
Jan 20, 2020 - "Whose Kingdom is NOT of this world? And a sign of (reset) RESTORATION 1"
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
* Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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