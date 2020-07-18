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John 19:16b-30 Interactive - Our 1st on the thematic structure of John 19:16b-20:31
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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13 views • July 18, 2020
You can find the interactive presentation here:
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
John 19:16b-20:31 - Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection

This builds off the following 2 videos:
John 18:10-19:16a https://youtu.be/qfJj7s1tXrw
Jan 13, 2020 - "John: Interactive & Pranked? 2020 not 2012? Hawking and the Mayan "miscalculation"

John 18:10-19:16a https://youtu.be/dyh3bgccYCo
Jan 20, 2020 - "Whose Kingdom is NOT of this world? And a sign of (reset) RESTORATION 1"


How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:

Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/

The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ

The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community

The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/

The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll

* Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Keywords
truthperspectiveuncommon sensechiasmparallelismthematic structurespiritual body
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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