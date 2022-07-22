P.1 Covid’s antiviral BLUE, RED, or BULLSH*T pills: John Flint shovels the crap. Sunday Times Western Australia, July 17th 2022 MVI_6251

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Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4b662a3c-02e8-445a-bbff-ff2bd8211bf6
The Sunday Times’ John Flint, who may be a legend in his own mind, in a 3-page fearmongering spread, with a massive front-page hook, may as well be working for Big Pharma. More drivel from this rag of a paper. This feature is promoting only on-patent anti-viral drugs, and ignores several elephants in the room, including the effect of previous multiple vaccinations upon the current wave of reinfections and illness. Where is the control group analysis, that is, the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated?