The Adventures Of Frank The Cat
The Kokoda Kid
A children's short story about a cat living on a farm and his adventures with his cousin who is visiting from the city.

This is the first venture into this type of story-telling and video work surrounding this type of subject, so be kind, please

- The Kokoda Kid.

Background Music:

'GooGoo GaGa' by David Renda

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between

Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


