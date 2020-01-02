Happy New Year 2020

Happy New Year fellow Canucks and all Patriots the world over. The coming year will see many changes in the way we will be able to relate to each other, what we can say, and how we can practice our chosen faith. As Christians we must stay true to God's Word and reject those who aretrying to convince us that the times call for a revision of God's Word and the Holy Bible.



Ina few weeks Virginaians will be holding a rally for those who are fighting to preserve their first and second amendment rights, in Canada, the government is also attempting to deny the people the right to defend themselves. Do not fall prey to their deceptions, stay strong, surround yourself and your family with the Armour of God.



Mass migration is a blessing we are told, but the crimes of those who come here, not to enjoy our freedoms and Christian culture, but to rape, pillage and plunder, tells us otherwise.



I pray that in the year of 2020 patriots all over the world will be blessed by God's Grace and be victorious in their battles against evil. Globalism, climate hysteria, mass migration and the disarming of the people, these are the goals of satan and his pawns. We will be victorious if we hold true to God's Word and accept Jesus Christ as Our Lord and Saviour.