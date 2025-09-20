Malcolm X - Assassination

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“You can't separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.”
“If you're not ready to die for it, put the word ‘freedom’ out of your vocabulary.”
“Nobody can give you freedom. Nobody can give you equality or justice or anything. If you’re a man, you take it.”
“Power in defense of freedom is greater than power in behalf of tyranny and oppression.”