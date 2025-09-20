BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Malcolm X - Assassination
Proforce
Proforce
38 followers
39 views • 22 hours ago

  • “You can't separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.”

  • “If you're not ready to die for it, put the word ‘freedom’ out of your vocabulary.”

  • “You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.”

  • “Nobody can give you freedom. Nobody can give you equality or justice or anything. If you’re a man, you take it.”

  • “Power in defense of freedom is greater than power in behalf of tyranny and oppression.”

    • Keywords
    freedomxmalcolm
