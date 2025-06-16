© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Foreign journalists BANNED from broadcasting from Israel’s Haifa – Kann
Police gave the order after film crews recorded direct Iranian strikes on the city’s oil refinery and power plant
VIDEO: Al Jazeera shows Haifa’s power plant burning on live TV
Adding:
IRANIAN MP: ATTACK ON TV CENTER SHOWS ISRAEL’S WEAKNESS
"This shows the complete impotence of the Zionist regime. When they fail on the battlefield, they attack the media," Iranian MP Mohammad Hassan Asafari tells Sputnik, commenting on Israeli attack on the IRIB news corporation.
Despite the damage, Asafari emphasized that IRIB continues to broadcast: "Our TV is broadcasting literally from under the rubble. Every damaged camera only strengthens our resolve to respond."