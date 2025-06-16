Foreign journalists BANNED from broadcasting from Israel’s Haifa – Kann

Police gave the order after film crews recorded direct Iranian strikes on the city’s oil refinery and power plant

VIDEO: Al Jazeera shows Haifa’s power plant burning on live TV

Adding:

IRANIAN MP: ATTACK ON TV CENTER SHOWS ISRAEL’S WEAKNESS

"This shows the complete impotence of the Zionist regime. When they fail on the battlefield, they attack the media," Iranian MP Mohammad Hassan Asafari tells Sputnik, commenting on Israeli attack on the IRIB news corporation.

Despite the damage, Asafari emphasized that IRIB continues to broadcast: "Our TV is broadcasting literally from under the rubble. Every damaged camera only strengthens our resolve to respond."