Elected by the People - March in Support of Maduro Took Place in Caracas

Elected by the People - A March in Support of Maduro Took Place in Caracas.
Thousands of people took to the streets of Venezuela's capital and marched through the city in support of the country's elected president, Nicolás Maduro.
A patriotic concert was held near the presidential palace. Law enforcement reported no violations or incidents.