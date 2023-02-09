Unleash neurogenesis with this Nootropic mushroom ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Lion's Mane

I used 8:1 Dual Extract Lion's Mane for about a month. It adds a pleasant earthy taste to my morning cup of steaming coffee. It has a subtle Nootropic effect, although as far as Adaptogens go I find Chaga or Rhodiola more stimulating. After taking it I found myself in a productive, focused headspace.





