Unleash neurogenesis with this Nootropic mushroom ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Lion's Mane
jroseland
Published Yesterday |

I used 8:1 Dual Extract Lion's Mane for about a month. It adds a pleasant earthy taste to my morning cup of steaming coffee. It has a subtle Nootropic effect, although as far as Adaptogens go I find Chaga or Rhodiola more stimulating. After taking it I found myself in a productive, focused headspace.


https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/1213-lions-mane

sciencecoffeeherbsnatural medicineantiviraladaptogenneurogenesisherbalismbiohacker reviewlions manenootropic mushroom

