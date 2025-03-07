BE ANGRY, SIN NOT | 3-6-2025 The Bible says "be angry and sin not" (Ephesians 4:26), indicating that anger itself is not a sin.

Detailed summary

Overview: The discussion centers around the topic of anger and how it is viewed and handled in the modern American church. The speaker argues that anger is not inherently sinful, but rather it is the response to anger that can be sinful. He examines biblical examples of righteous anger, particularly Jesus' actions in the temple, and challenges the common teaching that Christians should never get angry.

Key Topics:

Anger is not a sin, but the response to anger can be sinful: The Bible says "be angry and sin not" (Ephesians 4:26), indicating that anger itself is not a sin.

Anger can be a righteous emotion that motivates us to address injustice, as seen in Jesus' actions in the temple.

The sin is in how we respond to our anger, not the emotion itself. God's anger is mentioned 375 times in the Bible: If anger is a sin, then Jesus is not sinless, since he displayed anger.

The speaker argues that God Himself experiences and expresses anger, so it cannot be inherently sinful. Anger can be a positive motivator: Anger at injustice, such as the murder of babies, should motivate Christians to take action.

The speaker challenges the church's teaching to simply "love and forgive" in the face of grave evil. Dealing with anger in a biblical manner: The speaker encourages listeners to address their anger directly with the person who offended them, rather than gossiping or harboring resentment.

He emphasizes the importance of reconciliation and forgiveness, rather than letting the sun go down on one's wrath.

