EXTRATERESTRIAL FRIENDS WITH SAMUEL CHONG & TIM RAY UNITED INTENTIONS

Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show on March 22, 2024, I interview Samuel Chong on our ET friends (the Thiaooubas) and Tim Ray from United Intentions on making the world a better place! I hope you can all listen to this Out of this show! I also invite everyone to my Galactic Wisdom Conference on April 13 & 14, 2024 with famous healers scientists, ET contactees, and healers -- see: www.galacticwisdomconference.com With lots of love and light for a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.