THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 17 (subtítulos español)

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Part 17: The Era of Depopulation… The Truth behind vaccines. By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, Ryan Grech This is part 17 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 18 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready. If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/ We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal Español: Parte 17: La era de la despoblación... La verdad detrás de las vacunas. Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Alexander Nakarada, Ryan Grech Esta es la parte 17 de Dios sabe cuántas partes en total. La parte 18 se subirá en cuanto esté lista. Si te ha gustado esta parte, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com/ Hacemos estos documentales sin cobrar, así que cualquier donación, por pequeña que sea, es bienvenida. Así podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, para despertar al mayor número de personas posible... Únete a nuestra plataforma de Telegram FallCabal para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal