LORRAINE DAY, MD, WARNING: TRICKS OF THE DECEIVER! (PART 2)

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Although we were already censored on YouTube in part 1... Here are all the things we were unable to say about being deceived!
Since 2013, Lorraine Day, M.D, has been poking me in the eye, but in a great way. The first time she came to the show, I learned a lot about healing the body God’s way. Now, both in The Classroom and through the New Truths Series: Bible Studies, she has become my mentor. Dr. Day is back to warn us about the tricks of the deceiver! (We will do two sessions. PART 1 will be live on YouTube and Facebook. PART 2 will be RAW and UNCENSORED and uploaded only to Bitchute!)
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE ON:
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IOsl2aBNVqL6/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LillianMcDermottRadioShow
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LilliansRadioShow
** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **