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💥Americans, facing expulsion from Iraq, lash out at Iraqi Army - clip 1 of a few
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥Americans, facing expulsion from Iraq, lash out at Iraqi Army

7 Iraqi soldiers killed, 13 wounded after U.S. strikes hit a clinic and engineering unit at Habbaniyah base in Anbar.

The base, shared by the Iraqi Army and PMF, officially part of Iraq’s security infrastructure, was struck twice on March 24–25.

Baghdad called it a blatant violation of sovereignty, stressing that a medical facility was hit.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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