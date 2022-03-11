© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter McCullough Becomes Emotional Speaking About The Societal Impact Of Group Think #MassFormationPsychosis
Follow
1
Share
Report
241 views • March 11, 2022
"I have a young naval academy cadet... he gets significant heart injury with the first shot! His commanders and every doctor in the naval academy tells him to take the second shot... That is mass psychosis!"
#MassFormationPsychosis #DrPeterMcCullough #GroupThink #MassPsychosis #CovidVaccine #MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #Nanotech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset #IWasJustFollowingOrders
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#MassFormationPsychosis #DrPeterMcCullough #GroupThink #MassPsychosis #CovidVaccine #MedicalTyranny #GlobalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #Nanotech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #mRNA #GeneTherapy #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset #IWasJustFollowingOrders
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.