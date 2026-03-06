BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
NEW POLLS SHOW VOTERS REJECT PHARMA LIABILITY IMMUNITY
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5805 followers
23 views • 1 day ago

Public trust in government may be eroding—but one issue appears to be uniting voters across party lines: pharmaceutical liability protections. Jefferey Jaxen examines new polling showing a majority of both Republicans and Democrats support removing legal immunity for vaccine manufacturers.

The findings challenge long-standing policies such as the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which shields vaccine makers from most direct lawsuits, and the PREP Act, which extended liability protections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, vaccine-related legislation is rapidly expanding across the United States. More than 825 vaccine-related bills have been introduced in 2026, reflecting a growing national debate over vaccine policy, medical freedom, and government transparency.

With upcoming ACIP meetings expected to address COVID-19 vaccine injury concerns, ongoing global disputes over vaccine compensation programs, and new state laws that could shift liability to governments instead of manufacturers, the issue of pharmaceutical immunity is receiving renewed scrutiny.

This report explores how shifting public opinion, expanding legislation, and renewed calls for accountability could reshape the future of vaccine policy, pharmaceutical liability, and public trust in health institutions.

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
