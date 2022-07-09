Facts Matter with Dr. James Thorp

All The Sacred Rules Have Been Broken By Administering This Experimental Drug With Lipid Nano Particles to Pregnant Women





Dr. James Thorp: “You Never Ever Use An Investigational Drug, A New Drug Or Vaccine In Pregnancy, Even If There’s A Potential Benefit”. “Not only are the lipid nanoparticles distributed throughout the entire body, they cross the blood-brain barrier. If you’re pregnant it crosses the placenta barrier, straight to the fetal brain.