Facts Matter with Dr. James Thorp

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All The Sacred Rules Have Been Broken By Administering This Experimental Drug With Lipid Nano Particles to Pregnant Women
Dr. James Thorp: “You Never Ever Use An Investigational Drug, A New Drug Or Vaccine In Pregnancy, Even If There’s A Potential Benefit”. “Not only are the lipid nanoparticles distributed throughout the entire body, they cross the blood-brain barrier. If you’re pregnant it crosses the placenta barrier, straight to the fetal brain.