The Rats Are Leaving The Sinking Ship! Alex Jones Issues Emergency Message To Trump

Alex Jones





August 22, 2022





Alex Jones lays out how Donald Trump can correct his past mistakes concerning the deadly Covid vaccines.





https://banned.video/watch?id=62fd69338f8c46078db627fa





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1guwix-the-rats-are-leaving-the-sinking-ship-alex-jones-issues-emergency-message-t.html



