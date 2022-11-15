Create New Account
Emergencies Act & The Rouleau Inquiry and Rape of Canadian Rights, Paul Fromm's Mayoralty Campaign
Paul Fromm talks about the Rouleau Inquiry headed by Justice Paul Rouleau to look into Justin Trudeau's government bringing in the Emergencies Act during the Truckers Freedom Rally in Ottawa. Later, Paul talks about his run for mayor in Hamilton and the "conspiracy of exclusion" from all candidates' meetings.

Thank you to Diane Chase for video and thumbnail.

Paul Fromm has been the Director of the Canadian Association for Free Expression since 1983. CAFE is dedicated to Free Speech, Immigration Reform, and Restoring Political Sanity. The website can be found at http://cafe.nfshost.com

Paul is also the Director of the Canada First Immigration Reform Committee at:
Http://canadafirst.nfshost.com

Paul lives in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and you can contact him at
[email protected] .

He has been an active leader on the Canadian right for 50 years and has a steel trap memory so he is a treasure and resource of information and history.

