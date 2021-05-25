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I got the Holy Spirit Before my Confirmation
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0 view • May 25, 2021
This is my personal salvation testimony of receiving the Holy Spirit as a child.
Here is a link to my other testimony of meeting Jesus in bodily
form and of being translated.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4b098e19-e549-40fa-821b-384552408f41
Here is a link to my other testimony of meeting Jesus in bodily
form and of being translated.
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4b098e19-e549-40fa-821b-384552408f41
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