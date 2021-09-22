CI-18 / The Christian FEAST Days - Will you be Counted Worthy? f/Prof Truth / IGNORE the Satanic "Yah" names in the text...

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IGNORE the Satanic "Yah" names in the text... // CI-18 / The Christian FEAST Days - Will you be Counted Worthy? f/Prof Truth. Contemporary Christian Theology has forgotten the Feast Days and ignored God's laws... Are there consequences to forgetting the Feast Days? What is the Feast of Tabernacles about? Professor Truth shows how the Feast Days emulate a woman's gestation cycle and are providentially ordained.