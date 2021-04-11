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Did the covid vaccine kill rapper DMX? ( plus other news
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5668 views • April 11, 2021
Hi in today’s video I read out 2 articles one about the rapper DMX and other celebrities and the other regarding Prince Phillip , did the covid vaccine play a part in there deaths ? Here are links to articles to read about that https://www.disclose.tv/t/family-member-confirms-rapper-dmx-given-covid-vaccine-days-before-lethal-heart-attack-say-it-was-not-an-overdose/28767
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-55602007
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-55602007
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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