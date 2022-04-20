© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/19/2022 [419’s 5th Anniversary] Looking back to April 19, 2017, the top CCP cadres believed Miles Guo was that collapsing wall in the famous Chinese proverbs “a wise man will never stand by a collapsing wall”; however, after 5 years, Mr. Guo has proved by using his own experiences that the evil China Communist Party is that collapsing wall and the New Federal State of China is the reliable support and backup for our Chinese, therefore, you can turn into a wise or foolish person in one thought