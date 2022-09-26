We MUST GET OFF this road before we're FORCED to 'OWN NOTHING'

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Glenn Beck
Sep 25, 2022 How do you get the most wealthy nation in history to accept the concept, "you will own nothing and you will be happy"? Glenn heads to the chalkboard to explain where we were, where world leaders are taking us, and how they're using the financial system to force us down the "road to serfdom" where corporations, partnered with the government, will own everything and WE will have to obey...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xp05-RGTnBI