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Who's the fraudulent one?
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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30 views • 3 days ago

It's easy to throw around accusations of someone or a group being frauds. More than not, these who claim another as a fraudster are overlooking the facts as to who are the perpetrators? ..Often its misunderstandings of key words, hatred of others, + ignorance.

The Smoking gun= Black's Law Dictionary: "Constitutum: In civil law, an agreement to pay a subsisting debt which exists without any stipulation, whether of the promisor or another party. It differs from a stipulation in that it must be for an existing debt.

A day appointed for any purpose. A form of appeal."

If you are blackmailable you are owned by those who hold that over you.

If you are in debt to another, you are owned by THEM.

If you have made a simple agreement/contract to become a constitutor/RESIDENT to pay another's debts & sins you are owned by those "others."

Keywords
sinfrauddebtassembly14th amendmentanna von reitzblackmailresidentenslave1812constitutorconstitutumpromisory
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy