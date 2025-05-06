BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JUAN O SAVIN | China's Economic War, Tariffs, and Trump's Strategy Exposed
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
5 days ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-deep-state-at-the-vatican-pope-schwab-and-the-battle-for-the-church/


Delve into the escalating economic battle between the U.S. and China, the role of tariffs in protecting American industries, and the potential collapse and rebirth of the U.S. economy. Key topics include:


China's export-driven economy and its vulnerabilities.


Trump's tariff policies and their impact on American jobs and production.


The "danger zone" of market collapse and economic turmoil before a predicted "Golden Age."


Geopolitical tensions, including China's alleged attacks on U.S. interests and mining industries.


The future of the Federal Reserve, IRS, and the push to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world.


