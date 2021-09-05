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Biden call with Ghani exposes treachery and deception
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30 views • September 05, 2021
A Reuters story that reported on a leaked transcript of a July 23 call between Joe Biden and then Afghan President Ashraf Ghani revealed Biden encouraging Ghani to distort the circumstances in Afghanistan. It also exposed another Biden lie.
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