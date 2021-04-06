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Dome built from branches and plastic-wrap, for wilderness camping
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343 views • April 06, 2021
There are all kinds of domes being built: Geodesic triangles, Monolithic concrete and air-crete smooth domes, but plastic-wrap for shipping pallets stretched over a tree-branch frame: (now that is novel). And a wilderness survivalist can make water-tight canoes from branches and plastic-wrap also. See for yourself.
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