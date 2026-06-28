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The Arakan Gambit - war in Myanmar - Rybar Tactical, AI reenactment
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The Arakan Gambit📝
Myanmar Armed Forces are playing a dangerous game

The armed conflict in Myanmar shows no signs of ending. Combat operations are ongoing throughout the country, but the most tense situation remains in Rakhine State — since our last video on the topic, the situation there has remained unchanged.

What has changed is the tactics of Myanmar's Armed Forces. Instead of attacking the positions of the Arakan Army, which controls almost the entire Rakhine State, military personnel are switching focus to other regions — primarily Chin State and Sagaing Region.

However, such tactics could result in catastrophic consequences for Myanmar's Armed Forces, while the militants will gain the opportunity to strengthen control overnight and capture even more territory.

Why is Myanmar's command changing tactics, how significant are the risks of such changes, and what do India and China have to do with it? Watch our new video.

📍@rybar_tactical 

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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