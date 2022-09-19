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Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 19, 2022
Alex Jones is the most controversial man in America. In part 1, Del sits down with Alex to discuss his style of journalism, how he started, extreme censorship, Sandy Hook, and more. After you watch part 1, sign up to be a HighWire Insider to receive Part 2, set to drop Monday, September 19th, only on TheHighWire.com!
#TheRealAlexJones #RAJ #Part1 #AlexJones
POSTED: September 19, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kpdy9-the-real-alex-jones-part-1.html