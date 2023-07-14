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🦎 Icke Was Right! Watch the Iris! -- LANGUAGE
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1998 views • July 14, 2023

WATCh THE IRISES MOVE, And WATCH The different Rate/times each Eye blinks!I saw similar with George Bush over 20 years ago! And we Never Clearly see the pupils long on these things because they Elongate!

But, That’s Reptilian!!!

That’s how types of reptiles can move there eyes!

They irises are going in different directions, “his” eyes are blinking at different rates/times!

It’s TRUE THESE FuKs ARE NOT HUMAN!!!!!


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ErraticLee Me

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Keywords
censorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidecriminalsnwo1984frequenciesagenda 21dewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid
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