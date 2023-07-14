Create New Account
🦎 Icke Was Right! Watch the Iris! -- LANGUAGE
Alex Hammer
4174 Subscribers
634 views
Published Yesterday

WATCh THE IRISES MOVE, And WATCH The different Rate/times each Eye blinks!I saw similar with George Bush over 20 years ago! And we Never Clearly see the pupils long on these things because they Elongate!

But, That’s Reptilian!!!

That’s how types of reptiles can move there eyes!

They irises are going in different directions, “his” eyes are blinking at different rates/times!

It’s TRUE THESE FuKs ARE NOT HUMAN!!!!!


Shared from and subscribe to:

ErraticLee Me

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg/videos


Keywords
censorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidecriminalsnwo1984frequenciesagenda 21dewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid

